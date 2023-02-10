Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan yesterday said Canada needs more oil and gas workers, not fewer, and cursed cabinet’s “just transition” climate retraining program. “I can’t stand the phrase ‘just transition,’” said O’Regan.
“I’ve said this for years,” O’Regan said in Senate Question Period. “‘Just transition’ is a word that workers hate and my constituents don’t like and so I don’t like it either. We tried anyway within the bureaucracy and amongst ourselves to say the words ‘sustainable jobs.’”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, cabinet in a 2015 commitment under the Paris Agreement on climate change promised a program to retrain thousands of workers facing layoffs in emissions-producing industries. “This is not about phasing out the oil and gas industry,” said O’Regan. “The oil and gas industry is going to be with us for quite some time, and I would argue proudly so.”
“I am proud of what we have done in this country and what workers have accomplished in this country,” said O’Regan. “You know some 30, 40 years ago we asked workers in Saskatchewan and Alberta to figure out how to get oil out of sand and by God they did it. We are the fourth biggest producers of oil and gas in the world. That is a remarkable accomplishment.”
“Out my way Exxon Mobile says there is no harsher environment in the world in which to extract oil than the north Atlantic of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said O’Regan. “What we have managed to do – and I acknowledge this, Senators – what we have managed to do as our government is sometimes frequently isolate the very people we need to lower emissions and build up renewables, which is the workers of this industry.”
“I need more workers in the oil and gas industry, not less,” said O’Regan. “We need more.”
“Will you listen to the oil and gas producing provinces and put this ridiculous notion of ‘just transition’ where it belongs, in the garbage bin?” asked Senator Donald Plett (Man.), Opposition Leader in the Senate. “Good question,” replied O’Regan.
“I couldn’t be clearer,” said O’Regan. “I am a Member of Parliament from an oil and gas producing province.”
The labour minister did not comment directly on a 2022 Department of Natural Resources memo Key Messages On Just Transition that warned 2.7 million Canadians work in sectors that face “significant labour market disruptions.” The most affected industries included farming, drilling, refining, mining, milling and trucking. “How many jobs will be lost in the oil and gas sector as a result of the Government of Canada’s climate change actions?” asked the memo. “The answer to this question depends.”
“Will workers need to focus on reskilling or upskilling to adapt to a new labour market following the transition to a low carbon economy?” asked the memo. “Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(6) comments
"Just Transition" = Canada's Ticket to the 3rd World!
Should be called Justin Transition . . . he is the instigator who believes that there is actually an energy source to replace the 6,000 everyday items made from Oil & Gas and that you can drive across Canada in an EV.
It's all a LIE folks . . . there is Nothing Known today that can Replace OIl & Gas . . . NOTHING!
Ha-ha O'Regan. Good one but you're a few weeks away from April Fools day with your joke. No one believes a word you say.
100% agree...he's just another lying liberal posturing for support...smell of an election on the horizon...
Memo from a retired Newfie living in Alberta to those who voted for Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan (St.John's South-Mount Pearl, NL) in the last two federal elections.
DO NOT re-elect this useless, pathetic Sad Sack of an MP. He has done nothing for Newfoundland and Labrador or for Canada.
You've elected him twice already and what do you have to show for it? Nothing. O'Regan will try to sound as if he's for oil & gas but he's not going to go against his buddy, our Fascist-leaning dictatorial PM.
It has always boggled my mind that this pathetic Sad Sack (O'Regan) ever got elected at all.
Six of your seven MPs are Liberals and you have ZERO to show for seven years of Trudeau. In fact, if Trudeau, Guillbeault and Wilkinson have their way, NL won't even have an oil industry by the time they're done.
Remember the joke about the guy who won $100,000 in the Lottery but tore up his winning ticket? Why? Because he thought it might adversely affect his pogey.
Don't be that guy.
You got to remember that this isn't the same old Seamus talking, its the bottle in his hand that speaking now.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.