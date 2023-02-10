Seamus
Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan yesterday said Canada needs more oil and gas workers, not fewer, and cursed cabinet’s “just transition” climate retraining program. “I can’t stand the phrase ‘just transition,’” said O’Regan.

“I’ve said this for years,” O’Regan said in Senate Question Period. “‘Just transition’ is a word that workers hate and my constituents don’t like and so I don’t like it either. We tried anyway within the bureaucracy and amongst ourselves to say the words ‘sustainable jobs.’”

Left Coast
Left Coast

"Just Transition" = Canada's Ticket to the 3rd World!

Should be called Justin Transition . . . he is the instigator who believes that there is actually an energy source to replace the 6,000 everyday items made from Oil & Gas and that you can drive across Canada in an EV.

It's all a LIE folks . . . there is Nothing Known today that can Replace OIl & Gas . . . NOTHING!

retiredpop
retiredpop

Ha-ha O'Regan. Good one but you're a few weeks away from April Fools day with your joke. No one believes a word you say.

james.morris
james.morris

100% agree...he's just another lying liberal posturing for support...smell of an election on the horizon...

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo from a retired Newfie living in Alberta to those who voted for Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan (St.John's South-Mount Pearl, NL) in the last two federal elections.

DO NOT re-elect this useless, pathetic Sad Sack of an MP. He has done nothing for Newfoundland and Labrador or for Canada.

You've elected him twice already and what do you have to show for it? Nothing. O'Regan will try to sound as if he's for oil & gas but he's not going to go against his buddy, our Fascist-leaning dictatorial PM.

It has always boggled my mind that this pathetic Sad Sack (O'Regan) ever got elected at all.

Six of your seven MPs are Liberals and you have ZERO to show for seven years of Trudeau. In fact, if Trudeau, Guillbeault and Wilkinson have their way, NL won't even have an oil industry by the time they're done.

Remember the joke about the guy who won $100,000 in the Lottery but tore up his winning ticket? Why? Because he thought it might adversely affect his pogey.

Don't be that guy.

guyitt
guyitt

You got to remember that this isn't the same old Seamus talking, its the bottle in his hand that speaking now.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

