Labour minister defends binding arbitration to maintain 'industrial peace'

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon has defended his unprecedented use of cabinet orders to impose binding arbitration on striking unions, describing it as essential to preserving economic stability and “industrial peace.” Speaking before the Commons human resources committee, MacKinnon addressed criticism of his approach but declined to say whether similar action would be taken to resolve a current Canada Post strike.“It [Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code] was put there by the Parliament of Canada,” said MacKinnon. “It is there to ensure industrial peace. How can we not hear the manufacturers, the small and medium-sized businesses?”Since August 22, MacKinnon has invoked Section 107 four times to force unions into arbitration, bypassing the traditional bargaining process. The unions affected include the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and locals representing longshore workers and CUPE members at ports in Vancouver, Montréal, and Québec City.The clause allows the labour minister to act unilaterally to address labour disputes if deemed necessary to “secure industrial peace.” However, its frequent use has drawn criticism from opposition MPs and labour unions.Conservative MP Kyle Seeback called the repeated application of Section 107 “unprecedented” and accused the minister of undermining workers’ rights. “It effectively takes away the right to strike from workers,” said Seeback. “It has been universally condemned by labour unions.”MacKinnon argued that the economic impact of strikes and lockouts left him no choice. “The Canadian economy was bleeding hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars a day and faced with more staggering losses,” he said.Bloc Québécois MP Louise Chabot echoed concerns, calling the orders “an obstacle to free bargaining.” She warned that such measures “undermine negotiations” and erode workers’ confidence in the collective bargaining process.MacKinnon defended his actions, claiming that Canada’s collective bargaining system remains a global model. “The economy was just starting to heal after a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “We had to act to protect both the health of Canadians, our economy, and also the jobs of many.”On the ongoing Canada Post strike, MacKinnon avoided committing to intervention. Speaking to reporters, he said, “That’s not our intention, no,” when asked if binding arbitration was planned.When pressed on whether the strike might disrupt the holiday season, MacKinnon replied, “We are taking the time with the parties at the table to try and get an agreement.” He added, “I certainly hope not,” when asked if the strike could ruin Christmas.