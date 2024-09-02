Labour minister defends forced arbitration for rail workers amid union criticism

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon defended his decision to force locked-out Teamster rail workers into binding arbitration, arguing it was in the "best interests of millions of unionized workers." Speaking at a union convention in Winnipeg, MacKinnon emphasized his commitment to labour, even as his decision sparked controversy.“Friends, we found ourselves in exceptional circumstances,” MacKinnon said, addressing the audience at the International Union of Operating Engineers conference. “We made what I believe was the right decision in the best interest of millions of unionized workers in this country and small business owners and industries that drive this country.”On August 22, just 17 hours into a lockout of 9,300 Teamsters, MacKinnon signed an order forcing the union into binding arbitration — a move requested by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific. The decision has led to pending litigation, with the Teamsters calling it an “abuse of power” under the Canada Labour Code.MacKinnon explained the urgency of the situation, citing concerns from across the country. “I was getting calls from across the country, people running jobs across this country, saying they were a day or two away from running out of supplies,” he said.He also highlighted the specific needs of Western Canada, where farmers were facing a "bumper crop" and needed to transport their products. “We had to make a decision, and of course a difficult decision,” he added.MacKinnon, who was appointed labour minister on July 19 following the resignation of his predecessor, Seamus O’Regan, reflected on the rapid pace of events since taking office. “I was the House leader and they said, ‘Oh, you know what, not much going on in the summer,’” MacKinnon joked. “Then the Prime Minister called and said, ‘Well, I’d like you to be the Minister of Labour.’ And I said, ‘Oh, well, that sounds like a fun job.’”“Guess what, a lot of whirlwind,” he continued. “In over a month we’ve obviously tackled a lot of big files. This is not how I imagined my first speech following what occurred a couple of days ago in the railway disputes.”MacKinnon reiterated his willingness to engage with union members, stating that he was happy to “take questions from the brothers and the sisters” and that he “related to them and heard what was on their minds.” He emphasized the importance of mutual respect, noting, “Respect is a two-way street.”Notably absent from MacKinnon’s speech was any mention of New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh, who earlier criticized the government’s handling of the situation. Singh condemned the decision, stating, “The Liberals’ actions are cowardly, anti-worker, and proof they will always cave to corporate greed.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.