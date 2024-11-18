Lac La Biche RCMP seize $1M in stolen property, arrest man for firearm offences

Lac La Biche RCMP have charged a Heart Lake First Nation resident with multiple firearm and property-related offences following an investigation that led to the seizure of stolen goods valued between $750,000 and $1 million.The investigation began on November 8, after RCMP received a report of an individual pointing a firearm at another person while driving. This led to a search warrant executed between November 10 and 11 at a property in Heart Lake First Nation.During the search, RCMP seized over 30 vehicles and numerous other items believed to be stolen.. Joshua Ladouceur, 35, faces several charges, including:Assault with a weaponPossession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorizedPointing a firearmPossession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x5)Weapons possession contrary to an order (x2)Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purposeUnsafe storage of firearmsDangerous operation of a motor vehicleLadouceur appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Lac La Biche on December 16.Ongoing InvestigationRCMP continue to investigate the case and believe the seized property could provide leads in other related crimes. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lac La Biche RCMP or Crime Stoppers.Lac La Biche is 220 m northeast of Edmonton.