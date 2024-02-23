Lacombe Mountie charged with assault after police pursuit

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has charged a Lacombe Mountie with assault after a police chase on November 14, 2020.Evidence gathered during ASIRT's thorough investigation provided reasonable grounds to believe that two occupants of the vehicle had been assaulted during the arrest process. Subsequently, ASIRT forwarded its investigation to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to determine whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.Upon review of the investigation, ASIRT Executive Director Michael Ewenson was advised that the ACPS was of the opinion that the evidence met the standard for prosecution. Consequently, ASIRT has charged Const. Raymond Wallace with two counts of assault under Section 266 of the Criminal Code.Wallace was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in the Red Deer Court of Justice on March 28.In accordance with legal proceedings, ASIRT will not be providing further information on this matter as it is now before the courts.