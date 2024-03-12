Lady Gaga 'appalled’ biological male Dylan Mulvaney not revered as a woman on Women’s Day

Lady Gaga has lashed out at those unwilling to go along with the celebration of transgender Instagram influencer Dylan Mulvaney on International Women’s Day. Mulvaney posed alongside Gaga in a post celebrating women’s day, causing an outcry on the internet. Though comments on Mulvaney’s post were largely encouraging, netizens on Twitter ("X") slammed both of them for undermining biological women on International Women’s Day by honouring a biological male. Gaga told people they have committed ‘violence’ by not accepting Mulvaney’s womanhood. She was also incensed about the media’s use of the word “backlash,” insisting the response she and Mulvaney received is better described as “hatred.” .“It's appalling to me that a post about National Women's Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence,” wrote Gaga. “Backlash would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn't like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”“But it is not surprising given the immense work that it's obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us,” she continued. “I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence.”.“I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally,” wrote Gaga. “A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity."