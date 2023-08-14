The woman who had an epic meltdown on an American Airlines flight is now apologizing.
A video of marketing executive, Tiffany Gomas, went viral after she declared “That motherf—r back there is not real," referring to a passenger on the plane.
An emotional Gomas told TMZ there's no excuse for freaking out on a plane full of people and causing everyone to have to deplane and be delayed.
The person who caused a stir by labeling a man on an American Airlines flight "Not Real" has been identified as Tiffany Gomas. #DramaAlertShe is allegedly a 38-year-old executive in marketing from Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/8QlW07KDes— DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 7, 2023
The video was recorded by a fellow passenger on the July 2 flight, from Dallas to Orlando.
Gomas told TMZ she let her emotions get the best of her. She also said her rant could have been done without the "excessive profanity."
She said she was especially sorry to all the parents onboard who were left to explain the situation to their kids.
In the video, Gomas can be seen saying, “Stop the f—ing plane. Stop the f—ing plane, stop the plane,” before gesturing with her hand, pointing down the aisle.
'I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason…. I'm telling you right now that motherf***er back there is not real and you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to."
Gomas also told TMZ she's laughed at all the memes being created from her worst moment. She said she hopes her story serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health as she now tries to figure out the fallout her meltdown has created with family and friends.
Her epic meltdown resulted in her being removed from the American Airlines flight. All passengers were eventually forced to deplane and be screened through security again as a precaution.
Dallas Fort Worth Department of Safety police officers tried to speak with a "distraught" Gomes after she was removed from the plane but apparently, she refused to cooperate.
Gomas told the DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview her life has changed since her extraordinary rant last month.
"My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes," she said, speaking from her home in Dallas.
"No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it's like."
The 38-year-old owner of Uppercut Marketing said she was consulting a lawyer, now that her life has changed drastically as people look for answers.
"They're staking out my house. They're staking out my neighbours. They're going through my mail," Gomas said.
"So much of what's out there is inaccurate."
When asked for specifics about the video she declined to comment further in the interview.
(1) comment
Play stupid games win stupid prizes?
