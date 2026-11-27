CALGARY — At the UCP convention in Calgary, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services Adriana LaGrange stated there is "a review that is being ongoing" when it comes to abortion in Alberta.This was LaGrange's answer to a delegate's question about abortion, in which she said she is also "of the mind that human life is a conception and ends a natural death.""But unfortunately, it is legally protected by the federal government to have abortion available, and so until that law changes, or actually it's an absence of law in in Canada, and it's really quite a disgrace that we are the only country in the world that does not have a law in place to protect that," she stated.She added that there is "a lot that can be done," in terms of abortion, and "there is a review [about abortion policy in Alberta] that is being ongoing, and I anticipate getting briefed on that in the very near future.".There are thousands of delegates (8,400 registered) gathered for the UCP convention, lasting from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29.