House
The Commons Human Resources committee heard that landlords in Canada have an average profit margin of 8%. However, there was no agreement among the witnesses on how to boost the national housing supply.

“Some people picture all or most of the rent money going into the landlord’s pocket,” testified John Dickie, president of the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations. 

(2) comments

00676
00676

Landlords are making a lot more than 8% profit. Principle payments are also profit. Even if total mortgage payment are 36% as stated, even with half being interest that leaves a profit of 26%.

makichukd
makichukd

Awwwww ... poor, poor landlords ... maybe they will switch to ramen to survive?

