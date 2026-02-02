Lantsman ties grocery inflation to rising independence-seeking sentiment

Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman warned Monday that rising grocery prices and federal fiscal policy are contributing to growing independence-seeking frustration in parts of the country, linking affordability pressures to renewed national unity concerns.Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, Lantsman criticized the Liberal government’s proposed grocery rebate, arguing it offers minimal relief while food prices continue to climb. She said Canadians are facing the highest food inflation in the G7, with grocery costs now roughly double those in the United States and significantly higher than when the current prime minister first took office.Lantsman cited estimates showing an average family of four will spend approximately $17,000 on groceries this year, more than $1,000 higher than last year. She also pointed to more than 2.2 million Canadians relying on food banks as evidence that federal measures have failed to address affordability..When asked about reports of Albertans contacting U.S. officials to advocate for independence-seeking causes, Lantsman rejected the approach, saying lobbying foreign governments over separation is unacceptable. However, she acknowledged the underlying frustration driving such sentiments.“I’m an MP from Ontario in a party that believes in a united Canada,” she said, adding that Canada must remain resilient, sovereign, and respectful of provincial autonomy. Lantsman argued that responsibility for countering independence-seeking movements rests with Prime Minister Mark Carney, whom she said has failed to make a compelling case for national unity.She contrasted the current political climate with previous Conservative governments, saying independence-seeking movements were not prominent when Stephen Harper was prime minister. Lantsman suggested growing regional discontent reflects dissatisfaction with current federal policies rather than long-standing provincial attitudes..Much of Lantsman’s criticism focused on carbon pricing and fuel regulations, which she said increase costs throughout the food supply chain, from farming and packaging to transportation. She also raised concerns about the fiscal impact of the grocery rebate, noting that parliamentary budget estimates place its cost at more than $12 billion, unaccounted for in the recent federal budget.The Conservatives said they will allow the rebate to move forward but want immediate committee hearings to examine the causes of food inflation and the government’s broader affordability strategy.As grocery prices remain elevated, Lantsman framed affordability as more than an economic issue, warning that continued federal inaction risks deepening regional alienation and strengthening independence-seeking sentiment across Canada.