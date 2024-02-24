Largest COVID vax study to date finds link to blood, heart conditions

After conducting the largest study to date, the Global Vaccine Data Network published in Vaccine journal, found the COVID-19 vaccinations have been linked to 13 medical conditions. The study analyzed 99 million vaccinated people from eight countries and concluded the vaccines put out by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech SE, and AstraZeneca are connected to “adverse events of special interest” related to blood, heart and neurological issues. “The size of the population in this study increased the possibility of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals,” lead author Kristýna Faksová of the Department of Epidemiology Research, Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, said in a news release, per Bloomberg News. Clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center Dr. Marc Siegel, who was not involved in the research, told Fox News, “the massive study and review of the data reveals some rare association of the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis, especially after the second shot, as well as an association between the Oxford Astra Zeneca adenovirus vector vaccines and Guillain-Barre syndrome.”More than 3.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered worldwide in the last three years.Researchers found through the aggregated data that reactions to the mRNA technology include myocarditis (a heart-related inflammation), blood clots in the brain and auto-immune neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barre syndrome. The study was conducted with the aim of identifying higher-than-expected rates of adverse reactions after taking the jab, according to Bloomberg. The findings have instigated a debate among establishment scientists and doctors as to whether the benefits of the COVID-19 jabs outweigh risks and potential harm. The study found myocarditis was consistently identified following a first, second and third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, highest in the second round of the Moderna shot. Meanwhile a first and fourth dose of the Moderna shot are linked to pericarditis, another heart issue which involves swelling and irritation of the tissue surrounding the heart, at 1.7-fold and 2.6-fold increased risk, respectively. Pericarditis risk was increased 6.9-fold after a third dose of AstraZeneca’s viral-vector shot.Viral-vector COVID-19 shots have an increased risk of blood clots in the brain, researchers found. Transverse myelitis, a spinal cord inflammation, was detected also after viral-vector vaccination and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which is inflammation and swelling in the brain and spinal cord, was detected after both viral-vector and mRNA vaccines.A statistically significant increase in cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, was documented in the study, however this medical condition was found after about 42 days of the viral-vector Oxford ChAdOx1 or “Vaxzevria” shot. While 66 cases were expected, 190 were discovered. The study found a 2.5-fold increased risk in developing Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who received the AstraZeneca jab.Pfizer told the New York Post that while it “was not involved in this study, we welcome independent research and academic discourse to advance the study of COVID-19.”“Safety is a top concern for all of us and Pfizer and BioNTech take reports of side effects that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine very seriously,” the company said in a statement. “Since its initial authorization for use in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, has demonstrated a favourable safety profile in all age groups, and has helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death.”