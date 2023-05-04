PSAC Picket Line CEIU
The Canada Employment and Immigration Union (CEIU) urged its members to reject the new tentative agreement with the government. It wants higher wage increases and the option to work from home.

The CEIU represents a third of the 120,000 striking Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) members, who returned to work on Tuesday.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Parasites are never happy until the host is bled dry. Other than delaying filing my tax return, the strike doesn't seem to have affected any Canadians I know.

guest83
guest83

These useless fleas should all be fired and replaced with people who will work for the wage they are getting now.

I know I’d love a government job where I get full pension, paid holidays and can dog f*#k from home all day

What they’re asking for is more than I can afford!

