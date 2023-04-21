Larry Elder

 Larry Elder

 Courtesy Wikicommons

The US Republican Party’s 2024 Presidential Candidate Bus took on a new passenger this week when conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder announced on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Show he's seeking the top job in the US.

Elder told Carlson he's running because he feels a moral obligation to combat the crime crisis, the “lie” America is a racist country and the number of children being born into fatherless homes.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.