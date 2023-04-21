The US Republican Party’s 2024 Presidential Candidate Bus took on a new passenger this week when conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder announced on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Show he's seeking the top job in the US.
Elder told Carlson he's running because he feels a moral obligation to combat the crime crisis, the “lie” America is a racist country and the number of children being born into fatherless homes.
“I am announcing I am running for the presidency of the United States,” said Elder. “I feel I have a moral, religious, patriotic duty to give back to a country that’s been so good to my family and me. That’s why I am doing this.”
He told Carlson about some advice he got from his father.
“Democrats want to give you something for nothing. You try to get something for nothing, you end up getting nothing for something,” he said.
Elder was last on the political stage in 2021 when he ran for governor of California in that state’s recall election to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Elder was famously labelled a ’black white supremacist’ by Newsom’s campaign and lost to the sitting governor.
Elder is scheduled to speak at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition this weekend, where other contenders for the Republican nomination, including Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who launched an exploratory committee last week, are slated to speak.
Also in the running on the Republican bus are former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
On the other side of the aisle, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have declared for the Democrats, although talk in Washington DC is President Joe Biden will officially announce his candidacy on Tuesday via a video to be shown at the White House, very reminiscent of his 2020 campaign, when he rarely made personal appearances.
