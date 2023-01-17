The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSUA) said people should avoid drinking alcohol because of the benefits of sobriety.
“Science is evolving, and the recommendations about alcohol use need to change,” said the CCSUA in a Tuesday report.
“Research shows that no amount or kind of alcohol is good for your health.”
The CCSUA said drinking alcohol has negative consequences. It said the more alcohol people drink per week, “the more the consequences add up.”
The report went on to say zero drinks per week has benefits such as better health and improved sleep. During pregnancy, it said no alcohol is the one safe option.
One to two standard drinks per week will likely mean people avoid alcohol-related consequences to themselves and others. The report defines a standard drink as a 341 ml beer, cooler, or cider with 5% alcohol; a 142 ml glass of wine with 12% alcohol; or a 43 ml spirit with 40% alcohol.
It said three to six standard drinks per week increases people’s risk of several types of cancer, including breast and colon cancer. Seven or more drinks raises their risk of heart disease and stroke.
Each additional standard drink increases the risk of alcohol-related consequences.
The report continued by saying drinking less benefits people and those around them. It said it reduces the risk of injury, violence, and many health problems which can shorten lives.
A good way to keep track is by counting how many drinks people have in one week.
People can set a weekly drinking target. If people are going to drink, they should not exceed two drinks on any day.
Some tips to stay on target include sticking to the limits people set for themselves, drinking slowly, drinking plenty of water, having one non-alcoholic drink for every alcoholic one consumed, choosing alcohol-free or low-alcoholic beverages, eating before and while drinking, and having alcohol-free weeks and doing sober activities.
The CCSUA said drinking alcohol, even a little, is “damaging to everyone, regardless of age, sex, gender, ethnicity, tolerance for alcohol, or lifestyle.”
“That’s why if you drink, it’s better to drink less,” it said.
This report comes after Statistics Canada said in 2021 close to one-fifth of people consumed five or more drinks — the equivalent of a bottle of wine — on the days they had consumed alcohol in the previous month. This proportion was higher than what was recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.
About one-tenth of Canadians reported having five or more drinks on the days they consumed alcohol. These results suggest some people may have increased their alcohol consumption during lockdowns.
Ontario had the greatest increase in reported alcohol consumption at 30%. This was followed by the Prairies (27%), British Columbia (22%), and Quebec (17%).
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
They'll blame sudden death on alcohol soon.
Every human being has cancer in their body constantly. And every healthy human being's immune system eliminates the cancer effectively. Until for some, it doesn't. The reason is because their immune system has failed. And, what is the number one reason immune systems fail? Lack of vitamin D. And what causes a lack of vitamin D? Failure to get enough sunshine on your skin during the summer. And why is that? Because the medical nitwits have told the sheeple to be very afraid of the sun and never let it touch your skin.
Conclusion: the medical nitwits cause cancer with their idiotic advice so take their advice with a grain of salt.
