Twenty-eight ambulances were called

Twenty-eight ambulances were called

 Courtesy WWLP

Dozens of University of Massachusetts students were taken to hospital last weekend after participating in the latest destructive TikTok trend of binge-drinking, known as ‘blackout rage gallons’ or ‘borgs.’

Twenty-eight ambulances were called, so many that neighbouring towns had to send their emergency vehicles too, as the students participated in what’s known as an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration called ‘Blarney Blowout’ at the Amherst school, says The New York Post.

During the festivities, a large group of students gathered with ‘borgs’ which are plastic gallon jugs filled with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, flavouring and water.

During the festivities, a large group of students gathered with ‘borgs’ which are plastic gallon jugs filled with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, flavouring and water.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

earlhildebrand
earlhildebrand

I don't want to see people die, but this sounds like natural selection

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.