News

Latvia deployment the reason to rebadge Alberta regiment

Deployment to Latvia, whose flag is shown here, is the reason given for merging the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment into the King's Own Calgary Regiment
Deployment to Latvia, whose flag is shown here, is the reason given for merging the South Alberta Light Horse Regiment into the King's Own Calgary RegimentBy SKopp - Own work, Public Domain
Loading content, please wait...
Latvia
King's Own Calgary Regiment
Steve Giberson
41 Canadian Brigade Group
Third Canadian Division

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news