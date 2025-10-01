Lawrence Bishnoi gangster jailed, another sought in BC shooting and arson

A Colwood man has been sentenced in connection with a 2024 shooting and arson that police say was linked to an international crime group, while a second suspect remains at large.On September 26, 26-year-old Abjeet Kingra was sentenced in Victoria Provincial Court. He received two years for arson and six years for discharging a firearm recklessly into an occupied place. The sentences will be served concurrently. Kingra, who has been in custody since his October 30, 2024, arrest in Ontario, was credited 489 days for time served and will now serve the remaining 4.5 years in jail. A lifetime firearms prohibition was also imposed..The incident occurred September 2, 2024, on Ravenwood Road in Colwood, when police responded to reports of gunfire and vehicles set ablaze. Officers found two cars fully engulfed in flames and multiple shots fired at a residence. No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by Colwood firefighters.Court documents note Kingra acted on instructions from the Lawrence Bishnoi crime group in India, committing targeted criminal acts in Canada.West Shore RCMP have also identified 24-year-old Vikram Sharma as a second suspect. He faces charges of arson and discharge of a firearm with intent and is believed to be in India. Authorities continue to search for Sharma and urge anyone with information to contact the West Shore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.Insp. Stephen Rose of West Shore RCMP said the investigation reflects “months of dedicated work” and stressed that officers remain committed to apprehending Sharma..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.