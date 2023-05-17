Kappa Kappa Gamma with Langford circled

Kappa Kappa Gamma with Landford circled

The University of Wyoming is being sued by a group of sorority sisters over the university’s acceptance of a biological man who identifies as a woman into their sorority.

In the suit seven women from the Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sorority house say they “live in constant fear in our home,” alleging the biological male, Artemis Langford, who is 21, stands 6-ft. 2-ins and weighs 260-pounds, has become physically aroused around them, reports the New York Post.

