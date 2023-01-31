Advocacy group SAVE has taken legal action against a California school district for allowing an 11-year-old girl to change genders without parental knowledge.
The lawsuit alleges the girl was seeing a counsellor at Sierra View Elementary School in Chico, CA, for mental health issues, according to a Monday press release. The release said the girl told the counsellor she felt like a boy.
Sierra View began to secretly transition her without telling her parents. Her mental health began to deteriorate.
The release said the girl changed schools and reverted to identifying as female. It added the lawsuit against the Chico Unified School District was filed earlier this month.
A report from the American Principles Project noted transgenderism is marked by a “deadly and destructive combination of ideology, politics, and profits.” It revealed the global market value of sex reassignment surgery is more than $316 million.
This unregulated growth of gender transitioning prompted a growing number of people, known as destransitioners, reverting to their original sex.
Sixty-three organizations are calling on Congress to conduct “hearings on experimental medical practices involving gender transition of under-age children, e.g., puberty blocking drugs, opposite-sex hormones, breast removal, and castration.”
This ordeal comes after Texas father Jeff Younger confirmed he lost custody of his seven-year-old son James on December 31, which allows his ex-wife Anne Georgulas to transition the child from male to female.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
