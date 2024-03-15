Lawsuit filed against Trudeau in Superior Court for seizing Canadian bank accounts

A Statement of Claim against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was filed Friday for the seizure of Canadians' bank accounts and invoking the now-deemed-illegal War Measures (Emergencies) Act.Attorneys from Loberg Ector LLP filed Cornell et al v Justin Trudeau et al in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on behalf of 20 Canadians adversely affected by the prime minister’s actions during the time of the Freedom Convoy in 2022. .In January, the Federal Court of Canada ruled the Trudeau administration’s invocation of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act in response to the Freedom Convoy in 2022 was illegal. About 14 minutes later, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the Liberal government plans to appeal the federal court’s decision. It later came out that officials did not read the judge's thorough, 36-page ruling before announcing an appeal, which would be on the taxpayers' dime. On the second anniversary of Trudeau’s unconstitutional invocation of the Act, February 14, 2024, the prime minister, along with Freeland, several other Liberal MPs, the RCMP and a litany of Canadian banks were served a Notice of Action. .Plaintiffs are seeking $2.2 million each in damages for having their Section 2 (b) Charter rights violated over the enactment of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act and Section 8 Charter rights with the unlawful Economic Orders.."Today Loberg Ector LLP filed the Statement of Claim in the matter of Edward Cornell et al v Justin Trudeau et al, setting out the claims being advanced in respect of the Trudeau government's unconstitutional actions against these plaintiffs, including the illegal search and seizures ordered by the Trudeau government," wrote attorneys.Statement of Claim filed against Trudeau in Superior Court for seizing Canadian bank accounts