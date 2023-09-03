Gavel

Gavel 

 Courtesy Canva

A federal lawyer involved in changing Blacklock’s Reporter Wikipedia page was made a Superior Court judge on Monday.

After an incident in 2016, a courthouse clerk, who was not named, was disciplined.

Alexandre Kaufman

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s absolutely impossible to describe just how worthless and infinitely corrupted our “justice” system in Canada is

They currently exist to prop up and implement the destructive insanity our ChiCom/ WEF installed Trudeau infected fascist terrorist government

We do not have objective rule of law in Canada

My God our “justice” system would not even lift a finger and stand up against the biggest and most obvious injustice in Canadian history, the forced coercion of experimental for profit medical injections on the population and the extreme covid terrorism forced on us

Our “justice” system would feel right home in N@zi Germany turning in the Jews to the Gestapo

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The Canadian legal system has lost any semblance of justice. I cannot see a possibility of it ever recovering.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Best wake up now folks..only so long left to put this evil collusion back in the bottle or somewhere else...

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The examples of why Alberta cannot remain in Canada just keep piling up.

Canada has no legal system. Instead it has a system dedicated to rewarding those who support the Laurentian elites and their party line, with the detriment of the colonies being a primary end point.

Albertans will NEVER fix this regardless of who holds the House. The only possible solution for a more balanced legal system, and this is far from assured too, is separation.

Everything went for cr4p when they took away our 6-guns and replaced them with lawyers.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

👍

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

What Canada needs is provincially elected judges. Each province gets 2 judges in the superior court (provincial representation not population representation) Quebec which currently gets 3 judges because of the Supreme Court Act.

It is time that everyone and every province is treated equally. This might be the only way that Canada stays united. If we stay on this path, the dissolution of Canada is inevitable. (Which would probably be the best thing for our fractured and non-functioning country.)

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Every province being treated equally will never happen because it would upset the asymmetrical control of power.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

It does not surprise me that someone with questionable ethics was appointed by the Liberals to the Supreme Court of Canada. The selections are made on political affiliations just like the senate of Canada. The supreme court is not what it used to be whereby the law determined their rulings.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

“Judicial independence is a cornerstone of the Canadian judicial system.”

Thanks for the belly laugh.

But seriously, I know that a future Premier or Prime Minister cannot do anything about appointees, but how can we get some semblance of integrity back in our "just-us" system?

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Just-us, Good one.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.