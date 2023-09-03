A federal lawyer involved in changing Blacklock’s Reporter Wikipedia page was made a Superior Court judge on Monday.
A federal lawyer involved in changing Blacklock’s Reporter Wikipedia page was made a Superior Court judge on Monday.
After an incident in 2016, a courthouse clerk, who was not named, was disciplined.
“I wish Justice Kaufman every success,” Attorney General Arif Virani said on Monday in a statement. Alexandre Kaufman, formerly with the department of Justice civil litigation branch, was appointed to the Ontario Superior Court.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, as a federal lawyer in 2016, Kaufman successfully defended the finance department in one Blacklock’s Reporter copyright action in Federal Court.
Access to Information records indicated Kaufman, within minutes of receiving a court judgment, emailed it to 22 people, including two Ottawa bloggers, a Globe and Mail columnist, two private law firms, two federal communications officers, the University of Western Ontario and several federal lawyers.
“Christmas came early,” wrote Kaufman.
“Please enjoy.”
“Very well done, Alex,” counsel for the Bank of Canada replied to one Kaufman email.
“A wonder kick in the knackers for Blacklock’s.”
The bank's lawyer later apologized for the note.
When Kaufman was sending out these emails, someone using a Federal Court computer made negative changes to the Blacklock’s Reporter Wikipedia page.
When asked, the managers would not say who did it or if Kaufman had asked for the Wikipedia changes to be made.
“We strive to be exemplary in everything we do,” the Courts Administration Service wrote in its Annual Report to Parliament at the time.
“Judicial independence is a cornerstone of the Canadian judicial system.”
Kaufman resigned from the department of Justice before the release of records in the matter. Then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould left an investigation of the Wikipedia incident to the Courts Administration Service.
“Disciplinary measures were taken against an employee,” the Administration said in a statement.
“The measures taken took into consideration the employee’s wrongdoing.”
In a separate incident, Kaufman emailed witnesses who had given sworn statements in the Blacklock’s Reporter case and told them “you are free to withdraw your affidavit,” so you will not be cross-examined.
In 2018, a Federal Court stated that the accusations of tampering with witnesses in the case were false.
“I’m just doing my job,” Kaufman told Blacklock’s reporters.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(11) comments
It’s absolutely impossible to describe just how worthless and infinitely corrupted our “justice” system in Canada is
They currently exist to prop up and implement the destructive insanity our ChiCom/ WEF installed Trudeau infected fascist terrorist government
We do not have objective rule of law in Canada
My God our “justice” system would not even lift a finger and stand up against the biggest and most obvious injustice in Canadian history, the forced coercion of experimental for profit medical injections on the population and the extreme covid terrorism forced on us
Our “justice” system would feel right home in N@zi Germany turning in the Jews to the Gestapo
The Canadian legal system has lost any semblance of justice. I cannot see a possibility of it ever recovering.
Best wake up now folks..only so long left to put this evil collusion back in the bottle or somewhere else...
The examples of why Alberta cannot remain in Canada just keep piling up.
Canada has no legal system. Instead it has a system dedicated to rewarding those who support the Laurentian elites and their party line, with the detriment of the colonies being a primary end point.
Albertans will NEVER fix this regardless of who holds the House. The only possible solution for a more balanced legal system, and this is far from assured too, is separation.
Everything went for cr4p when they took away our 6-guns and replaced them with lawyers.
[thumbup]
👍
What Canada needs is provincially elected judges. Each province gets 2 judges in the superior court (provincial representation not population representation) Quebec which currently gets 3 judges because of the Supreme Court Act.
It is time that everyone and every province is treated equally. This might be the only way that Canada stays united. If we stay on this path, the dissolution of Canada is inevitable. (Which would probably be the best thing for our fractured and non-functioning country.)
Every province being treated equally will never happen because it would upset the asymmetrical control of power.
It does not surprise me that someone with questionable ethics was appointed by the Liberals to the Supreme Court of Canada. The selections are made on political affiliations just like the senate of Canada. The supreme court is not what it used to be whereby the law determined their rulings.
“Judicial independence is a cornerstone of the Canadian judicial system.”
Thanks for the belly laugh.
But seriously, I know that a future Premier or Prime Minister cannot do anything about appointees, but how can we get some semblance of integrity back in our "just-us" system?
Just-us, Good one.
