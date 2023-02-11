Josh Alexander

 Courtesy Liberty Coalition Canada

A lawyer for Liberty Coalition Canada says a Grade 11 Ontario student is modelling the courage and conviction Canadians need to save their country.

James Kitchen is representing Josh Alexander who was barred from St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew Ontario for refusing to be silent on his convictions there are only two genders, that students cannot switch between genders, and male students should not be permitted into the girls’ bathroom.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

guest50
guest50

I applaud Josh for standing up when so many of us have not.

While the vast majority of Canadians respect the right of legal adults to live their lives as they chose, I resent that we are required to publically and financially support the dress-up and lets pretend movement. If the issue were religion, there would be a hue and cry across the nation were public/educational officials to demand our kids be indoctrinated into other beliefs.

We need to forward financial support directly to his attorney for his defense/educational needs. I doubt go-fund-me would allow us to contribute to this cause.

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

If we had abound 30 million more citizens like him we wouldn't be in the mess we are.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I would call Alexander a hero for standing up for what’s right and his morals and beliefs! The Teachers, school officials and people who support the schools decision are pedophiles and groomers! Alexander should sue the school and people who suspended him and tried to get him out of the school!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What a disgusting and insane lunatic asylum Canada has become under the psychotic demon child Trudeau

The “woke” lunatics are a malignant cancer upon this country

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

A high school student doing and standing up for what is right when the people that should be are to weak. Hang in there.

