Lawyers delete social media posts amid Federal Court appeal involving Blacklock’s Reporter

In the midst of a heated Federal Court of Appeal case involving Blacklock’s Reporter, lawyers representing opposing interests abruptly deleted social media posts related to the case. The Law Society of Ontario has long advised legal professionals to steer clear of making "petty" or "intemperate" comments online.James Plotkin, a counsel for a pro-government intervenor against Blacklock’s, took down a LinkedIn post in which he remarked: “‘Riddled with mistakes’ is a risky stone to throw from a glass house ;).” Plotkin is a partner at Gowling WLG in Ottawa, a firm that received $723,824 in federal contracts last year.Similarly, Alexander Gay, senior counsel for the Department of Justice, deleted his own LinkedIn post that stated: “Nothing like an appeal to sort it all out. Happy to meet any daring soul in a courtroom.”The deleted posts came shortly after Blacklock’s filed an appeal on Friday against a May 31 lower court ruling. The ruling allowed federal managers to share passwords to paywalled content without payment or permission, a decision Blacklock’s is now challenging.The Law Society of Ontario’s guidelines, titled Public Appearances And Statements, emphasize that lawyers should avoid making snide remarks on social media. “Licensees should avoid any criticism that is petty, intemperate or without merit,” the guidelines state, adding that lawyers must consider how their public statements might be perceived, given their influential positions.The case revolves around Parks Canada manager Genevieve Patenaude, who was caught sharing her Blacklock’s Reporter password with at least nine coworkers. Alexander Gay, the senior federal lawyer in the case, went so far as to label Blacklock’s a “copyright troll” following the initial ruling — a charge that was dismissed by Federal Court Justice Yvan Roy.“The Attorney General forcefully suggested Blacklock’s modus operandi is akin to copyright trolling, which is described as copyright holders using the threat of litigation to generate revenue,” wrote Roy. However, the judge rejected this claim, stating, “I continue to disregard such assertions.”Hugh Stephens, a former assistant deputy trade minister, commented that the Department of Justice’s accusations were part of a broader strategy to discredit Blacklock’s. “Not only has the Attorney General taken a hard line on this case, but it has also tried to blacken Blacklock’s reputation by accusing it of entrapment and being a copyright troll,” Stephens wrote. He noted that the court ultimately dismissed these allegations, finding no intent by Blacklock’s to deceive..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.