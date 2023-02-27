Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

Bankruptcy lawyers claim a bill to protect company pensions in case of insolvency may spell the death of defined benefit plans in the private sector. “Employers may abandon these plans,” partners with the largest law firm in Western Canada said of Bill C-228.

“The proposed legislation may have unintended consequences and may even lead to some employers abandoning defined benefit pensions,” lawyers with MLT Aikins wrote in a legislative commentary. The firm has 270 solicitors operating out of Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I don't think this will effect ethical upfront companies; of course the cabal owned banks will say it's a bad idea, if a company goes south they'll come after hard working common folk in getting paid, so they'll even 'threaten' companies who do this by withholding loans....that's pretty much is the story.

