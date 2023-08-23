He claimed he has taken over a Russia military installation at Rustov-on-Don in the southern part of the country and that he is marching on Moscow to meet with defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Vladimir Putin.
“We are patriots of our Motherland, we fought and are fighting,” Prigozhin said in audio messages. “And no one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB [Russian security], or anyone else.”
Putin had harsh words for the “armed rebellion” in an address to citizens on national TV, saying it was “a stab in the back of our country and our people.”
“Everyone who deliberately embarked on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, embarked on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods will suffer inevitable punishment and answer both before the law and before our people,” Putin said.
“Our armed forces and other state bodies have been given the necessary orders. Additional antiterrorist measures are now being introduced in Moscow and a number of other regions.”
But as tanks rolled into defensive positions around Moscow on Saturday, the head of Wagner announced he was stopping his advance on the capital city to "avoid bloodshed."
In a public video in the spring, Prigozhin pointed towards bodies of his fallen men and criticized Russia for not arming him adequately for the job.
"These are someone's fathers and someone's sons," Prigozhin said. "The scum that doesn't give us ammunition will eat their guts in hell.”
He eventually agreed to go into exile in Belarus.
An Embraer Legacy 600 Business Jet going by RA-02795 which is Registered to Leader of the Wagner PMC Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly Crashed in the Tver Region of Russia to the Northwest of Moscow resulting in the Death of all 4 who were Onboard; it is currently Unknown… pic.twitter.com/HFeBRKQMUx
The problem with mercenaries is they never stay bought, someone offers more. Did our 8 Billion taxpayers dollars in Ukraine buy them? Canada used to be renowned for being peacekeepers, now under Trudeau we are war mongers, with direct ties from Liberal family members to Northrup Grumman supplying bombs and bullets.
Who didn't know this was coming . . . .
Ukraine losing miserably in their Obama/Biden/CIA War . . .
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/08/22/tucker-carlson-interviews-col-douglas-macgregor-on-ukraine-russia-war/#more-250177
"The Global Wealth Report has shown that Russia got richer over the past year while the West lost great sums of money in the fallout over the Ukraine war.
According to the data, Russia has gotten richer by $600 billion while the U.S. and Europe have lost trillions. The number of Russian millionaires rose by 56,000 to 408,000 while the number of Russians worth $50 million rose by nearly 4,500.
The U.S. lost a stunning $5.9 trillion, and North America and Europe lost $10.9 trillion. This is another indicator that the propaganda about the nature of the Russia/Ukraine war has been false from the beginning.
Big League Politics has reported on Russia raking in massive energy profits with the Western sanctions backfiring completely:
“According to estimates from Russia’s finance ministry released on June 3, 2022, Russia is projected to receive $6.37 billion in oil and gas revenues in June. This comes at a time when commodity prices have increased since Russia invaded Ukraine.
In addition, Russian officials expect budget revenues at $10.66 billion for May and June owing to rising oil prices, which has exceeded the expectations of many energy pundits."
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/russia-gets-wealthier-as-the-west-loses-trillions-of-dollars-in-the-fallout-over-the-ukraine-conflict/
It was only a matter of time.
Your headline is misleading. We expect better of you, Western Standard.
