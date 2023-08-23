Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin

A private jet carrying Wagner mercenary leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been shot down over Russian airspace, according to media reports.

All 10 people aboard the jet where reported killed.

northrungrader
northrungrader

The problem with mercenaries is they never stay bought, someone offers more. Did our 8 Billion taxpayers dollars in Ukraine buy them? Canada used to be renowned for being peacekeepers, now under Trudeau we are war mongers, with direct ties from Liberal family members to Northrup Grumman supplying bombs and bullets.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Who didn't know this was coming . . . .

Ukraine losing miserably in their Obama/Biden/CIA War . . .

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/08/22/tucker-carlson-interviews-col-douglas-macgregor-on-ukraine-russia-war/#more-250177

"The Global Wealth Report has shown that Russia got richer over the past year while the West lost great sums of money in the fallout over the Ukraine war.

According to the data, Russia has gotten richer by $600 billion while the U.S. and Europe have lost trillions. The number of Russian millionaires rose by 56,000 to 408,000 while the number of Russians worth $50 million rose by nearly 4,500.

The U.S. lost a stunning $5.9 trillion, and North America and Europe lost $10.9 trillion. This is another indicator that the propaganda about the nature of the Russia/Ukraine war has been false from the beginning.

Big League Politics has reported on Russia raking in massive energy profits with the Western sanctions backfiring completely:

“According to estimates from Russia’s finance ministry released on June 3, 2022, Russia is projected to receive $6.37 billion in oil and gas revenues in June. This comes at a time when commodity prices have increased since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In addition, Russian officials expect budget revenues at $10.66 billion for May and June owing to rising oil prices, which has exceeded the expectations of many energy pundits."

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/russia-gets-wealthier-as-the-west-loses-trillions-of-dollars-in-the-fallout-over-the-ukraine-conflict/

guest326
guest326

It was only a matter of time.

WCanada
WCanada

Your headline is misleading. We expect better of you, Western Standard.

