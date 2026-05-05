Leaderless BC Conservatives open 10-point lead over NDP as DRIPA debate and Eby approval slide reshape political landscape

The Angus Reid Institute says the BC Conservatives have surged to a 10-point lead over the governing BC New Democratic Party, even as the party remains without a permanent leader and the province grapples with uncertainty surrounding the Declaration on the Rights of indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).The polling shows 47% of decided voters now back the Conservatives, compared to 37% for the NDP, marking a significant shift in political support in 2026. The drop in NDP support coincides with a sharp decline in approval ratings for Premier David Eby, whose approval has fallen from 53% in March 2025 to 33% today.The data suggests the debate over DRIPA has become a central political fault line. The legislation, formally known as the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, has faced renewed scrutiny after the NDP government considered but ultimately declined to suspend it earlier this year following backlash from First Nations leaders.All five remaining Conservative leadership candidates have pledged to repeal the law, a position that appears to have broader public support than expected. According to the poll, 47% of British Columbians support repealing DRIPA, including 26% of those who voted NDP in the 2024 election.The findings also point to a divided electorate on reconciliation efforts more broadly. While 41% of respondents believe enough has been done and no further action is needed, a slim majority of 51% disagree. Among those, 34% say there is still a significant amount of work required.The numbers suggest the NDP is facing pressure from multiple directions, with slipping approval ratings, internal policy tensions, and a resurgent opposition capitalizing on voter uncertainty around reconciliation policy and resource development.With the Conservatives expected to select a new leader in the coming weeks, the party’s ability to maintain or grow its lead could reshape British Columbia’s political landscape ahead of the next provincial election.