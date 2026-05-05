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Leaderless BC Conservatives open 10-point lead over NDP as DRIPA debate and Eby approval slide reshape political landscape

Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
Angus Reid Institute
Bc Conservative Party
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