Chrystia Freeland

Chrystia Freeland 

 Courtesy Hildenbrand/Wikimedia Commons

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been charged with speeding after she was caught driving 142 km/h on a 100 km/h highway. 

The Counter Signal reported Tuesday Freeland was in Alberta on official business on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to inspect industrial facilities and meet with Premier Danielle Smith. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(22) comments

Gerast
Gerast

Who knew thunder thighs could peddle that fast.

Report
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Freeland should have her bank account suspended.

Report
BG Manning
BG Manning

So no subway or LRT in Peace River? Can't walk? and i agree if this was a car that taxpayers pay for she should be facing additional consequences

Report
al
al

42 over the posted limit, you say? Does that not mean an automatic impoundment of the vehicle? Or do the ruling class not have to abide by the same laws as the unwashed masses?

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

43 over tge limit should have brought her a dangerous driving charge, that would

Lead to possible jail time. She endangered others with here reckless disregard for the law.

Report
willowravenwolf
willowravenwolf

If this is true she needs to be thrown in jail for reckless endangerment and mischief for lets say 20 months with no bail hearing for the first 6 months and delayed after that.

Report
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

All goblins drive fast (normal people rules just don't apply)

Report
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

It’s the hypocrisy more than the speeding that bothers me.

Report
Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Didn't know brooms went that fast. And any fool knows it uses more fuel to drive at that speed than at 100. How completely irresponsible for the green movement.

Report
Taz
Taz

Why didn't somebody drive her into the ditch!

Report
jokeco68
jokeco68

Good on the officer for not backing off, I would imagine Screechya was squawking like a flock of ravens saying "do you know who I am?"

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Like nails on a chalk board, Mmmeeeeester Ssssspeeeeeaaker.

Report
WCanada
WCanada

👍🏼

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Who’s car was she driving? Was it a government car? After all Freeland doesn’t own a car, so she was also breaking the law while using government equipment? Anyone else doing thst would

Likely be fired.

Report
00676
00676

I wonder how that conversation between the officer and Freeland went. “Do you know who I am!!!…Yes mam I sure do. Im going to have to ticket you for speeding. I should give you a ticket also for being complicit in destroying this country, but that’s out of my jurisdiction.

Report
BG Manning
BG Manning

00676 too funny!!

Report
Burnt Wood
Burnt Wood

Makes me wonder how safe we are when the Freeland bicycle is on the road.

Report
JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

I was going to ask, how fast does her bike go?

Report
BG Manning
BG Manning

Burnt Wood - LOL LOL LOL

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

She put Albertans lives at risk with her reckless driving.

Report
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Ps: what "industrial facilities" was she "inspecting" in Alberta, and for what reason??

Report
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

The reason she doesnt own a car is simple: she gets others (usually the taxpayer) to absorb the costs of ownership and her use of them. Use of cars and owning them dont intersect for this globalist......

Report

