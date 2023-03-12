A journalist and author broke a non-disclosure agreement and leaked 100,000 What’s App messages from the former health secretary of the UK, causing bombshell revelations on the country’s pandemic policy.
Matt Hancock served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2018 to 2021, leading the UK government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott helped him write the 2022 book Pandemic Diaries and signed a non-disclosure agreement to be given access to his WhatsApp messages.
Oakeshott turned the 2.3 million words of conversations to The Telegraph, which, since February 28, has been running one story after another from the messages. The paper called their series “an unprecedented chance to learn from history.”
The Lockdown Files, as the Telegraph calls them, have thrown the UK government “into a state of panic.” Pupils who falsely tested positive for COVID missed ten days of school even if more reliable PCR tests showed they were negative. Couples who lived apart were prevented from seeing each other, although the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the “sex ban” was wrong and “realism” was called for.
During the pandemic, Hancock had an affair, showing him kissing in public despite social distancing rules. He texted, “The worst they can do is ‘kissed before they legalized hugs.’” Later, he messaged a friend to say he was “thinking of going human” and apologizing.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
"even if more reliable PCR tests showed they were negative." ? ? ?
Didn't the USA CDC say the PCR test could not tell one Corona Virus from Another a few months before they abandoned the mostly useless test?
According to the inventor of the PCR, which amplifies genetic material for forensic evidence . . . it is Useless as a Medical Test Device.
Hancock is a complete fool . . . Sweden in 2020/2021 had only 6.7 Citizens per Million population die from Covid. Britain was many times HIGHER.
What did Sweden do that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses stayed open, but they DID look after the Seniors Population & those with Health issues.
We knew the dominos would start to fall. Its awesome the avalanche has started. Hang on to your pant loops because your pants will get blown off with the amount of damning info coming our way.
