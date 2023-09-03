Justin Trudeau PEI Cabinet Retreat
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was warned in June 2022 by Secretary of the Cabinet Janice Charette that his immigration policy since taking office in 2015 triggered Canada’s housing affordability crisis.

Charette, appointed by Trudeau less than a month earlier, directly blamed him for Canada’s escalating housing prices and severe housing shortage.

Trudeau Leaked Memo 1
Trudeau Leaked Memo 2
Trudeau Leaked Memo 3
Trudeau Leaked Memo 4

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We have to cut through the BS

For Gods sake say the truth

Trudeau WANTS the destruction of this country

Trudeau WANTS you and your family either enslaved or dead

Especially “old stock” ( ie white ) Canadians

This is exactly why he was installed by China and the WEF

This child imbecile is a psychopath and a psychotic and he relishes and enjoys causing pain and suffering to Canadians

We are currently “governed” by extreme evil

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍👍👍👍

