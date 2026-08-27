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LeBlanc says he 'respectfully disagrees' Canada made wrong decisions refusing trade agreement

CNBC Dominic LeBlanc
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Canada US trade
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
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Canada US trade war
Minister Dominic LeBlanc
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Western Standard
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