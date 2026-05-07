Lecce says Ontario can build Ring of Fire projects 'fast' with indigenous communities

TORONTO — Ontario Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce says the province believes major resource and infrastructure projects can move forward in partnership with indigenous communities, despite growing opposition from some leaders in the Ring of Fire region.Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Lecce said the province is committed to meaningful consultation with indigenous communities as Ontario pushes ahead with development in the mineral-rich northern region.“We believe in partnership,” Lecce said. “Do not let anyone tell you you can’t build fast, build at scale in partnership with the indigenous communities.”Lecce pointed to progress on transportation and energy infrastructure tied to the Ring of Fire as examples of cooperation between the province and indigenous communities. He said Ontario has worked with local indigenous communities to accelerate construction of access roads and transmission infrastructure connected to the region..He also highlighted a recently announced indigenous ownership model connected to medical isotope production at Bruce Power as another example of collaboration between governments and indigenous communities.“We can do this together,” Lecce said. “I think indigenous leaders want us to fulfill our duty to consult meaningfully and firmly.”The comments come after several indigenous leaders publicly raised concerns in recent months about the province’s plans for development in the Ring of Fire, a region believed to contain significant deposits of critical minerals including nickel and chromite.In December, Gary Quisses said development in the region would not proceed without improvements to long-standing infrastructure and social issues affecting northern communities.“Our watershed is very vulnerable,” Quisses said during a news conference on Dec. 3. “Ontario is pushing to have development in our area, but where is their obligation to the community?”Quisses said Neskantaga continues to live under one of Canada’s longest boil water advisories, which has lasted more than 30 years.He said the community has submitted plans for a water treatment facility but has yet to receive firm commitments from governments.“Commitments are just words, I think, with no action,” Quisses said at the time.Quisses also cited concerns about environmental protection, sacred sites and what he described as inadequate consultation over proposed development projects in the region.“The Ring of Fire is not going to happen,” he said. “We are going to be standing our ground until our community is worked on.”Other indigenous leaders have also expressed frustration with delays related to federal legislation addressing clean drinking water in indigenous communities.Glen Hare previously criticized the pace of progress on Bill C-61, legislation intended to address long-term drinking water advisories in indigenous communities, while other government legislation moved more quickly through Parliament.Lecce said Thursday the province’s approach is focused on balancing economic development with consultation obligations and indigenous participation.“The premier said, let’s do it together,” Lecce said. “Let’s be on one team, driven by the same mission, which is respecting rights and building our country.”