Leduc County school bus crash sends one child to hospital

On Monday, at 8:13 a.m., Leduc RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a school bus and an SUV at the intersection of RR 233 and TR 502 in Leduc County."At the time of the collision, there were 15 children on the bus. All 15 children and the driver were assessed by EMS and no injuries were reported.," said RCMP in a release."The driver and two children in the SUV were assessed by EMS and a third child was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."Leduc RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision, but preliminary findings show that the school bus was travelling northbound on Range RR 233 when it struck the westbound SUV.