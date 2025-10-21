Leduc man faces 113 charges after 23 more victims identified in child luring case

A Leduc man already accused of child luring and producing child sexual abuse material is now facing 86 new charges after investigators identified 23 more victims, most of them young teen girls.ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said 49-year-old Campbell Fergusson was first arrested on June 26 after a tip to Cybertip sparked an investigation and a search warrant was executed at his home. At the time, officers had identified six victims but suspected there were more.Following months of forensic work and help from the public, ICE confirmed that 23 additional victims have now been identified, bringing the total number to 29.“I cannot begin to thank these young girls for their bravery in coming forward,” said Staff Sgt. Alison Church of ALERT ICE. .“Their courage has made a significant difference in this investigation and their information is what has helped keep him detained.”On October 14, Fergusson was charged with 23 counts of luring a child, 20 counts of communicating for a sexual purpose with someone under 18, 18 counts of making child pornography, nine counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, four counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual interference, and one count each of extortion, choking while committing sexual assault, and disguise with intent.Fergusson now faces a total of 113 charges and remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance on Friday.“Our investigation still is not over,” Church said. “We believe there are more young girls who were involved with Mr. Fergusson and we want to encourage them to come forward. Supports through partners like the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre are available for anyone who does.”ALERT, which is funded by the Alberta government, brings together the province’s top law enforcement resources to target serious and organized crime, including online child exploitation.