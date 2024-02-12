Leduc school staffer under investigation for demanding to see children's underwear

An elementary school staff member in Leduc, AB, is being investigated after allegedly taking several children into the bathroom and looking at their underwear. The senior staffer has been put on leave as the case is being investigated by the RCMP and school board officials.On February 8, just after 1 p.m. Leduc RCMP received a report of infractions under the Child Welfare Act at École Corinthia Park, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told the Western Standard. “The RCMP do have an ongoing investigation with regards to reports at that school,” he confirmed, adding he was not at liberty to say “who specifically it involves yet.” Acting Superintendent Dr. Cindi Vaselenak confirmed to the Western Standard "the Black Gold School Division is aware of a reported incident of significant concern at one of our schools.""The staff involved are on leave while the Division investigates and reviews the incident," she said. "We take seriously our commitment to provide safe and caring schools for our students. It is neither legally permissible nor appropriate to further comment on confidential student and personnel matters.".Parents with children at the school in the Black Gold School Division, were reportedly sent an email alerting them of the “inappropriate conduct,” which is now circulating on social media. “Several children in the class have confirmed that (the employee) had removed them from the classroom, taken them to the washroom and requested they show her their underwear,” states the notice, which appears to be written by school district Associate Superintendent Calvin Monty.“At this time, it has not been confirmed why this occurrence took place.” The letter said the acting and associate superintendents were notified and they have started an investigation.“We feel it is your right to know as there has been no communication from the school regarding this situation,” the notice states, urging parents to “take action” by speaking with their child and contacting the acting superintendent “so the gravity of the situation can be addressed and proper actions can be taken.”“Black Gold takes the concerns raised very seriously and our investigation process has begun,” the superintendent wrote.