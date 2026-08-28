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Legal groups challenge Ford’s cash bail rules in court

Judge to rule next week on injunction as CCLA claims provincial overreach
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Criminal Lawyers’ Association challenged the new bail rules at the Ontario Court of Justice
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Criminal Lawyers’ Association challenged the new bail rules at the Ontario Court of JusticeCBC
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