Legal immigrants say Ottawa has pushed immigration system beyond limits

Canada's own legal immigrants are warning the country has taken in too many newcomers too quickly, according to in-house research by the Privy Council. Blacklock's Reporter says focus groups found many recent arrivals rejected the government's justification that record immigration quotas were needed to fix labour shortages."Many were of the impression it had become increasingly strained as of late," said a federal report, noting participants pointed to long delays in processing applications for permanent residency as evidence the system is overwhelmed.The research, conducted by The Strategic Counsel under a $1.6 million contract, showed most participants supported cuts to immigration quotas. .They argued that slowing the pace would give communities time to build housing, add infrastructure, and expand health care capacity.Cabinet last fall announced a reduction in quotas, dropping annual targets from 471,550 to 395,000 this year, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027. Those figures excluded more than 3 million people already in Canada on temporary permits, such as foreign students and migrant workers.Focus groups also cast doubt on Ottawa's claim that immigration was needed to fill job vacancies. Participants said the country had not prepared adequately for rapid population growth, with housing, health care and education systems under pressure..The findings, dated March 13, were released weeks before Prime Minister Mark Carney admitted during an April 16 leaders' debate that the system "isn't working."Carney acknowledged Canada's population had surged by about 3% per year due to immigration and said a cap was necessary."We have to be human but we have to be realistic," Carney said. "Canada cannot accept everyone.".