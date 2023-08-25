Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
In July, Metro Baptist Church chose to hold worship services in Edmonds Park in Burnaby on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The church had been experiencing difficulties finding an appropriate venue for worship services at times that were optimal for the congregation.
After two Sundays in the park, the Burnaby Parks and Recreation Department contacted Pastor Russell Mackay and told him the city does not allow worship services by individual churches or religious organizations in city parks.
Pastor Mackay reached out to the Justice Centre for help. Lawyer Charlene Le Beau represented Mackay in this matter and wrote the city to request temporary permission to hold worship services in the park.
Le Beau noted the park had been host to other sanctioned political and cultural events in the past and that Pastor Mackay’s service would occupy a discreet corner of the park where it would not disturb others.
She pointed out that freedoms of religion and expression were guaranteed by Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. She encouraged the city to reinterpret its policy, and, in the meantime, to grant a temporary exception for Metro Baptist Church.
On Aug. 18, the City of Burnaby reversed its position and indicated that Metro Baptist Church could hold worship services in Edmonds Park on a temporary basis.
Le Beau stated, “Freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I am pleased that the City of Burnaby upholds these rights in its application of inclusive policies within the diverse community of Burnaby.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
