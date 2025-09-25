Legal response filed to protect Chris Barber’s truck 'Big Red' from government forfeiture

The federal government is attempting to take Chris Barber’s 2004 Kenworth long-haul truck, “Big Red,” threatening the livelihood of a Saskatchewan family-run trucking business over a peaceful protest.Barber, a trucker and businessman, faces the government’s bid to classify his truck — worth more than $150,000 — as “offence-related property” after his conviction for mischief and obstruction tied to the 2022 Freedom Convoy. His lawyers argue the move is heavy-handed, punitive, and economically devastating.Police themselves directed Barber where to park the truck on Wellington St. and approved slow-moving demonstrations, even ordering the vehicle out of the downtown core. .Barber’s legal team says the government’s claim that the truck was used to commit a crime is baseless.“Big Red is a working truck that supports not only Chris but his family and employees,” said constitutional lawyer Diane Magas. “Seizing it would strip away their ability to earn a living. The law was never meant to punish Canadians by taking the tools they need to provide for themselves.”Barber called the seizure “misguided” and warned of the real-world consequences. .“This truck is the heart of my business. Taking it away wouldn’t just punish me — it would take away my ability to provide for my family and employees,” he said.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed a formal response asking the court to dismiss the Crown’s application, framing the government’s move as an alarming overreach that could set a dangerous precedent for hardworking Canadians..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.