Legal victory lets Dr. Hoffe challenge safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines in disciplinary hearing

A B.C. doctor charged with misconduct by his professional college will be able to challenge the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, a former MP has reported.Derek Sloan made the announcement regarding Dr. Charles Hoffe of Lytton, B.C. in an email blast Tuesday morning."I have great news! Dr. Hoffe has successfully won a recent application made by the College of Physicians that was trying to have the court take judicial notice of their version of facts concerning the safety and effectiveness of the covid vaccine and SARS-CoV-2," Sloan wrote."In my last few e-mails on Dr. Hoffe, he explained that 9 working days prior to what was supposed to be his disciplinary hearing, the lawyers from the other side submitted a massive document asking the court to take judicial notice of various things such as the vaccine is safe and effective, and other key points that Dr. Hoffe disputes."Judicial notice is a legal doctrine wherein basic facts that are so notorious, well-known, or authoritatively attested that they cannot reasonably be doubted, (eg. Christmas is on December 25th) can be recognized as true by the court without being formally introduced or debated by expert testimony or other evidence."Since Dr. Hoffe's case rests on disputing many of these facts, that would have been a death knell for his case."But as Dr. Hoffe tells me, the tribunal 'only granted judicial notice to facts we agreed with, and did not grant judicial notice to anything we contested.' That folks, is a win for Dr. Hoffe!"Sloan said Hoffe's disciplinary hearing has been postponed until the fall. A panel of the Discipline Committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) met on May 31 to inquire into a citation against Hoffe dated April 23. "The Committee will inquire into Dr. Hoffe’s alleged misconduct, namely that, he contravened standards imposed under the Health Professions Act, including but not limited to the Canadian Medical Association's Code of Ethics and Professionalism by publishing statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments, and public measures relating to COVID-19," the CPSBC explains on their hearing notifications web page.The tribunal did not take judicial notice of the following facts, according to Sloan:The virus does not discriminate;Vaccines work;Vaccines are generally safe and have a low risk of harmful effects, especially in children;Infection and transmission of the COVID-19 virus is less likely to occur among fully vaccinated individuals than for those who are unvaccinated; vaccines do not prevent infection, reinfection or transmission, but they reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of bad outcomes.Sloan was happy with the result."This is great news. If the tribunal already decided the statements above were 'true', Dr. Hoffe would have a very difficult time defending himself," he wrote."Hoffe is a tremendously courageous and honest doctor, and for this, they have tried to destroy his reputation and livelihood."Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory and others are slated to testify on Hoffe's behalf.