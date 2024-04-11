Legault decries Trudeau’s immigration policies, threatens Quebec referendum

Quebec Premier François Legault has threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a referendum if he doesn’t get a grip on immigration. Legault said Quebec should have more say on the flood of immigrants coming to the province in a short period of time, as it puts such a strain on social services. Trudeau, however, announced after a meeting with the premier on March 15 that “no more power” would be given to Quebec. He also added Quebec already has more power than any other provincial government on immigration to protect the French language. The premier told reporters in Quebec City Trudeau’s immigration policies have led to a staggering 560,000 temporary foreign workers and asylum seekers since the prime minister came to office in 2015, according to the Montreal Gazette. “The federal government has allowed the number of temporary immigrants to explode to 560,000,” said Legault. “Do we need to hold a referendum so that Mr. Trudeau is convinced that a majority of Quebecers are saying it doesn't make sense (to allow) 560,000 immigrants (to come to Quebec)?” “Will we hold a referendum on (getting full power over immigration) eventually? Will we do it more broadly, on other subjects?”“It will depend on the results of discussions (with the prime minister). Don’t forget, Mr. Trudeau promised me a meeting by June 30 at the latest. So, I expect results there.”“This causes enormous problems for Quebecers. We lack teachers, nurses, housing, and (immigrants and asylum seekers) pose a real challenge for the future of French, particularly in Montreal.”Holding a referendum is “not in our plan, short term,” Legault added. “(Quebecers) have always been welcoming, will always be welcoming. But now we can’t do it anymore. Our capacity to receive has been exceeded.”.Referring to Trudeau’s recent remarks admitting his Liberal government has allowed immigration to “grow at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb” and must be brought “under control,” Legault said, “it’s the first time he’s said that.”The premier posed the solution to the conflict with Trudeau is to allow Quebec to pre-approve all temporary immigrants so the province could control intake and preserve the language. Following his meeting in March with Legault, Trudeau said at a press conference, “No, we are not going to give more power (to Quebec) on immigration.”