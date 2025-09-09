Legault sinks to lowest approval in Canada as Eby continues decline

Once Canada’s most popular premier, Quebec’s François Legault has now hit rock bottom with just 22% approval, while 72% of Quebecers say they disapprove of his leadership.The latest numbers from the Angus Reid Institute show Legault at his weakest point since first taking office in 2018. The Coalition Avenir Quebec leader, who won back-to-back majorities in 2018 and 2022, now faces what the pollsters call the prospect of “disastrous defeat” in next year’s election.Legault has been hammered over the $500-million overspend on the SAAQclic project, a scandal made worse when he admitted ignorance over the ballooning budget. His government has 13 months to recover before voters head to the polls..Meanwhile, British Columbia Premier David Eby has also taken a beating in public opinion. His approval rating now sits at 41%, down five points since June and 12 since March, marking his lowest showing since taking office. His NDP government is under pressure from a strike by the BC General Employees union, a rising deficit, and fallout from court decisions on indigenous land rights. Eby, however, was re-elected less than a year ago.In contrast, Newfoundland and Labrador’s new premier John Hogan is enjoying a honeymoon boost. Sworn in this past May, Hogan has a 51% approval rating heading into an October election, a 12-point jump from last quarter as more voters signal support for his Liberal government.