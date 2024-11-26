Legault wants a 'seat at table' to discuss Trump's tariffs, admits Roxham Rd. problematic

Quebec Premier François Legault said he believes his province’s exports to the United States are valuable to President-elect Donald Trump, and he should be part of the tariff discussions. Trump on Monday announced 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the country from Canada. The incoming president observed Canada has weak border integrity due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s flimsy policies on crime, illegal immigration and drug trafficking. .UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade.A reporter cited an economist who estimated there could be as many as 600,000 jobs in Quebec at risk due to Trump’s tariffs, and asked what Trudeau will have to do with the problematic border.“In relation to the border, we'll see what will happen in the next few weeks,” said Legault.“But of course, tariffs on all exports means many thousands of jobs that can be lost.”.RCMP withdraw from illegal Roxham Road border crossing.Legault however insinuated Trump had a point about the borders, particularly Quebec’s infamous Roxham Rd., a known entry point for illegal immigrants to come into Canada from the US. The RCMP in September 2023 removed its temporary building erected to monitor the influx of illegal immigrants, as the Western Standard earlier reported.“I’ve been saying since 2017 that we have to do something,” said Legault.“Remember what happened at Roxham. So it goes both ways. We have to secure the border.”.UPDATED: Poilievre demands emergency House debate on Trump’s 25% tariffs .The premier added Trump has been saying for a long time he would fight against illegal immigration.When reporters asked about the economy of Quebec, Legault pointed out from Quebec sees $87 billion of exports go to the US, while only $43 billion in imports.Legault said each province has unique goods that it exports, like oil and gas in Alberta, cars and car parts in Ontario and in Quebec, “it's the aerospace business, the lumber business, the agriculture business, the aluminum business and … cultural products.“So of course, I think we need to be at the table negotiating with the United States, at least for our products,” said Legault..Trudeau calls emergency First Ministers meeting in response to Trump’s tariffs .He added that he believes the United States “needs” Canada when it comes to some products produced nationwide, like electricity, hydroelectricity and aluminum.“So before starting the negotiation, we need to have a strategic plan,” said Legault.“And I want to participate in this plan with Mr. Trudeau."Trudeau's office confirmed to the CBC on Tuesday the prime minister had called a meeting with all the premiers to discuss the tariffs, which will be conducted virtually Wednesday evening.