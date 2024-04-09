Leger poll finds majority of Calgarians think city is ‘on the wrong track’

A Leger poll shows 55% of Calgarians believe the City of Calgary is on the “wrong track,” while only 37% believe the opposite. Leger polled 451 Calgarians, finding 30% are frustrated with Mayor Jyoti Gondek and gave her a low score on how she managed their top issues, 50% gave her a mid-range score and just 14% said they were satisfied with the mayor’s handling of their top issues. More than half of Calgarians face fear and uncertainty about the cost of living and lack of available housing said a report from Leger.Housing prices and affordability are the main concerns for 26% of Calgarians surveyed, while 14% are worried about skyrocketing property taxes and 12% cited the economy as the most pressing problem. “That’s not a great result. If you’re the government, I think you’d be a bit concerned,” said Andrew Wenns, executive vice-president of Leger Research.“When we dug a bit deeper in terms of what are some of the issues that Calgarians are sort of most focused on, I think we saw some things that you’d expect, like housing affordability, topping the list. I think you’ll also see some things in there that the municipal government probably has a bit more control over, like property taxes and the homelessness issue."“Calgarians are feeling that maybe their city’s not firing on all cylinders on that front.”“Some of these issues aren’t solvable by the mayor and council. You take a look at an issue like homelessness and you need to have a pretty good partnership with some of the other folks like the provincial government,” Wenns said.The Leger poll found that if there were an election tomorrow, Gondek would only win 11% of the votes. She won 24% in the 2021 Municipal Election. The next civic election is October, 2025.