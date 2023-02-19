Kayla Lemieux

Kayla Lemieux

“These are real,” said Kayla Lemieux, speaking to the New York Post. “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts.”

On Friday, the Post published photos purportedly showing Lemieux leaving home without her Z cup prosthetic breasts. Lemieux denied that person was her, while acknowledging she couldn't prove it.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(19) comments

Disillusioned
Disillusioned

Complete BS! He is a complete nut job. For one thing with breasts that large, if they are real, the nipples would be inverted. They would not be sticking out his spine would not be straight as this would have happened in puberty. Carrying a front load of 30+lbs 24/7, your back would hump. How would I know? I’m an unfortunate H cup, that’s how! I think people would have noticed his extremely large breasts before now. He would hold a worlds record for them. He belongs in a mental institution not a classroom.

Report Add Reply
Onyourbikes
Onyourbikes

You guys are all missing the obvious. This guy is a world class troll and is playing the woke system perfectly. He has admitted this to students.

He has painted them into a corner and made them a laughing stock.

He is clearly on our side and is playing the system perfectly.

I'd do exactly the same if I ever had to strong arm the government or legal system. "You're only doing this to me because I'm a non binary gay trans black Muslim dog cat baby with pronouns ID/iot"

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Bullseye!

Report Add Reply
wladam
wladam

She says she has both XX and XY chromosomes, she might be the first in the world. Simple solution, have her doctor step forward and declare her truth or not! After all if she has been treated by a doctor they know. Easy easy. Even if true she should not teach shop. She had no gloves, no safety googles when she was using saw and quite frankly seemed to struggle with how to use it

Report Add Reply
murrius54
murrius54

One of the more disturbing aspects of our age is the ease with which public figures lie. Then, whether the lie is excepted or not, depends not on the truth but on politics. If it’s a politically correct lie then it will be repeated by the woke media, politicians, and individuals even if they themselves know it is not true.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

!. This sick "person" needs serious psychiatric help.

2. This sick "person" should not be around children.

Report Add Reply
Onyourbikes
Onyourbikes

Don't you get it yet? This guy is a world class troll and is proving how stupid it all is.

He has openly spoken out to students that he is just playing the woke system.

Report Add Reply
tessatune
tessatune

This person is/was a shop teacher. Schools photograph students and staff every year…do they still do that? This person says hormone therapy grew the breasts that big. Number 1- if it identified as a female why did it need chemical therapy. Number 2- does chemical therapy work that fast to growem? Number 3 - protrusions like that (ossa says) are discouraged around heavy macinery, such as is contained in a shop class.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I straight up can't tell if this dude's a troll or not.

Report Add Reply
B5Woody
B5Woody

My thoughts too

Report Add Reply
Onyourbikes
Onyourbikes

Of course he is. He admitted it to students. He is world class.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Never mind! They're not real! Johnathon Kay @jonkay retweeted the New York Post @nypost tweet showing two photos of 'him'. One without breasts and the other of 'him' with the fake breasts. As Laurence Fox would say: "He's a bloke."

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Question: are the breasts real or not?

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Its almost impossible to tell the crazies from the normal without a program.....Look for Klaus Schwab playing the Mad Hatter.....

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Hahaha. I was just saying this to my wife. Prior to 2020, I thought at 60, I had the world almost figured out. Today... I'm not even close.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Why is this person not in Trudeau’s cabinet ??

Senior Cabinet position now please!

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

Why hasn't this Bch gotten mugged yet??

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Autogynephilia, look it up folks.

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

I believe this is called female impersonation and he is as good at it as Geraldine(by Flip Wilson) and Mrs Doubtfire(by Robin Williams) . I hold his parents responsible for allowing kids to watch too much Monty Python. This narrative is "titsup" as they say.

Report Add Reply

