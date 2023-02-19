“These are real,” said Kayla Lemieux, speaking to the New York Post. “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts.”
On Friday, the Post published photos purportedly showing Lemieux leaving home without her Z cup prosthetic breasts. Lemieux denied that person was her, while acknowledging she couldn't prove it.
The person photographed was dressed in men’s clothing and did not have breasts but, says The Post, “bore a striking resemblance to the teacher and was identified by a neighbor as Lemieux.”
“I can’t tell you who that is because I don’t want to bring anyone else into this. I don’t want that person being thrown all over the media, but it wasn’t me,” Lemieux said, adding she’s “not a transgendered person” but was born “intersex.”
“My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy,” Lemieux said during a sit-down interview with The Post at a cafe in Burlington.
“It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe, and my doctor thinks, because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it.”
Lemieux told The Post she’d never received a formal diagnosis.
“This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am,” said Lemieux.
She said her appearance might change if she removed her wig and make up, but “I would still have breasts. You can’t hide them. People online making comments are basically body-shaming.”
It’s been an ongoing saga since last year when photos and videos of her went viral, not long after she started as a shop teacher Oakville Trafalgar High School in September.
Lemieux began undergoing hormone replacement therapy in 2021 and was “in transition” she told The Post.
“I identify as a woman. Female. She/her,” she said, adding the hormone therapy was responsible for the size of her breasts.
By definition, intersex is a general term used for a variety of situations in which a person is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn't fit the boxes of female or male.
Lemieux told The Post intersex “can mean different things to different people but generally, as a male you’re born with XY chromosomes and women with XX chromosomes.”
“Intersex people can have a mixture of those two different sets of chromosomes. It can be something they don’t even know about. It can show up in other physical attributes at birth so it can be more obvious or less obvious, depending on the person,” she said.
The Cleveland Clinic describes gigantomastia as “a rare condition that involves developing extremely large breasts due to excessive breast tissue growth,” with only about 300 cases reported. “It can happen during puberty, pregnancy or from taking medication. In some cases, it occurs spontaneously and for no reason.”
Numerous photos and videos taken at the school have shown Lemieux in tight clothing with large nipples protruding under her top.
There have been numerous complaints by parents of students at the school, including the imposition of a dress code for teachers.
In January, the school board agreed to develop a policy requiring teachers to maintain an “appropriate and professional” appearance, but a recent school board meeting garnered more complaints, according to the National Post.
Julia Malott, a transgender mom from Kitchener, Ontario, attended the meeting and spoke in favor of a dress code that would allow teachers to express their self-identified genders, said The New York Post.
Malott said she was baffled by Lemieux’s prosthetic breasts.
“I cannot fathom why someone would wear something that publicly sexualizes themselves in such a way,” Malott said. “What they are wearing is absolutely not appropriate for school. It is fetish wear used in sex work and the drag industry or people in their own houses who enjoy it. It is certainly not something I would want my daughter to see.”
“When you transition, your goal is to blend in, to the extent that’s possible.”
Lemieux denied dressing provocatively.
“I don’t think there’s any problems with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” she told The Post.
“The narrative is, I look sexualized. That is a narrative that has been constructed,” she said. “People are not really in my opinion sexualized. People look the way they look; they can’t help it. You should embrace the way you are; you should be confident in the person you are.”
“People will believe whatever they want to believe. It’s time to get my story out there.”
(19) comments
Complete BS! He is a complete nut job. For one thing with breasts that large, if they are real, the nipples would be inverted. They would not be sticking out his spine would not be straight as this would have happened in puberty. Carrying a front load of 30+lbs 24/7, your back would hump. How would I know? I’m an unfortunate H cup, that’s how! I think people would have noticed his extremely large breasts before now. He would hold a worlds record for them. He belongs in a mental institution not a classroom.
You guys are all missing the obvious. This guy is a world class troll and is playing the woke system perfectly. He has admitted this to students.
He has painted them into a corner and made them a laughing stock.
He is clearly on our side and is playing the system perfectly.
I'd do exactly the same if I ever had to strong arm the government or legal system. "You're only doing this to me because I'm a non binary gay trans black Muslim dog cat baby with pronouns ID/iot"
Bullseye!
She says she has both XX and XY chromosomes, she might be the first in the world. Simple solution, have her doctor step forward and declare her truth or not! After all if she has been treated by a doctor they know. Easy easy. Even if true she should not teach shop. She had no gloves, no safety googles when she was using saw and quite frankly seemed to struggle with how to use it
One of the more disturbing aspects of our age is the ease with which public figures lie. Then, whether the lie is excepted or not, depends not on the truth but on politics. If it’s a politically correct lie then it will be repeated by the woke media, politicians, and individuals even if they themselves know it is not true.
!. This sick "person" needs serious psychiatric help.
2. This sick "person" should not be around children.
Don't you get it yet? This guy is a world class troll and is proving how stupid it all is.
He has openly spoken out to students that he is just playing the woke system.
This person is/was a shop teacher. Schools photograph students and staff every year…do they still do that? This person says hormone therapy grew the breasts that big. Number 1- if it identified as a female why did it need chemical therapy. Number 2- does chemical therapy work that fast to growem? Number 3 - protrusions like that (ossa says) are discouraged around heavy macinery, such as is contained in a shop class.
I straight up can't tell if this dude's a troll or not.
My thoughts too
Of course he is. He admitted it to students. He is world class.
Never mind! They're not real! Johnathon Kay @jonkay retweeted the New York Post @nypost tweet showing two photos of 'him'. One without breasts and the other of 'him' with the fake breasts. As Laurence Fox would say: "He's a bloke."
Question: are the breasts real or not?
Its almost impossible to tell the crazies from the normal without a program.....Look for Klaus Schwab playing the Mad Hatter.....
Hahaha. I was just saying this to my wife. Prior to 2020, I thought at 60, I had the world almost figured out. Today... I'm not even close.
Why is this person not in Trudeau’s cabinet ??
Senior Cabinet position now please!
Why hasn't this Bch gotten mugged yet??
Autogynephilia, look it up folks.
I believe this is called female impersonation and he is as good at it as Geraldine(by Flip Wilson) and Mrs Doubtfire(by Robin Williams) . I hold his parents responsible for allowing kids to watch too much Monty Python. This narrative is "titsup" as they say.
