Don Lemon

Don Lemon

 Courtesy CNN

Don Lemon wasn’t on the set of CNN This Morning on Friday, just 24 hours after he put his foot in his mouth when he said newly declared Republican candidate for the US presidency, Nikki Haley, wasn’t in her prime.

Lemon's comments came as the hosts of the program discussed President Biden's age ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as well as Haley, who called Wednesday for a rule requiring politicians over 75 to take "mental competency tests" in an effort to evaluate their ability to serve in office, reports The New York Post.

Post front

Post front

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.