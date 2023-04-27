Don Lemon

Don Lemon

 Courtesy CNN

Former CNN personality Don Lemon was out Wednesday evening speaking to reporters at the TIME 100 Summit Gala in New York.

It was the first time Lemon spoke publicly about his ouster at CNN on Monday, when he announced on Twitter the network let him go, writing he was “informed this morning by my agent” that he’d been ousted. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Jablonski
Jablonski

Don Lemon speaks. Really. Is anyone listening? Relevant news please WS.

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Did Don LeMon (as Tucker calls him/it) really say, "I’m going to have the summer of a 12-year-old,”?

Or, did he/it say, "I’m going to have the summer with a 12-year-old."

Some might suspect the latter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.