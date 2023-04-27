Former CNN personality Don Lemon was out Wednesday evening speaking to reporters at the TIME 100 Summit Gala in New York.
It was the first time Lemon spoke publicly about his ouster at CNN on Monday, when he announced on Twitter the networklet him go, writing he was “informed this morning by my agent” that he’d been ousted.
“The longtime host said he was stunned and that that he hadn’t received any indication that 'I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,'” reports Rolling Stone, adding, “It's clear that there are some larger issues at play.”
CNN confirmed the news in a statement: “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.”
Walking the red carpet Wednesday night, Lemon was asked about the firing by several reporters, telling them the news of being let go had come as a shock, but he shrugged it off by telling one reporter, “Life goes on. That’s behind me, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”
Another reporter asked about losing his job and he invoked his sister’s 2018 accidental drowning in his response, “I didn’t lose my job, I lost my sister. A job is something that is not as important as a person. So, yes, I know what’s important in life.”
Rolling Stone reports “The former anchor appeared to be in good spirits and was joined by his fiancé, Tim Malone.
“I’m doing well, and I’m here to celebrate… I’m happy to be here,” Lemon told ET. “I am happy to be moving in a new direction. I’m going to miss all the talented people and journalists at CNN, who are my friends and who I love, and who I’ve been speaking to.”
It’s been a turbulent year on-air for Lemon, with gaffes from saying Republican presidential Nikki Haley was past her prime, to the most recent incident, verbally sparring with another Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, about American history.
Speaking to ET, Lemon said he had “no regrets” then told Extra, “There are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor, I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana, and a lot of people who are rooting for me and who love me.”
He said his plan was to spend the summer on the beach with Malone and people who were important to him.
“I’m going to have the summer of a 12-year-old,” he said.
Before leaving the red carpet, he was asked about the influence he believed he left behind at CNN, replying, "Why don’t you ask my colleagues about that?”
