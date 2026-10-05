Less than half of banned ‘assault style’ firearms declared under federal gun grab

Fewer than half of the estimated “assault style” firearms targeted by Ottawa’s prohibition were declared by owners before the federal government suspended its amnesty program pending a Supreme Court challenge.Blacklock's Reporter said federal records show individuals declared 68,793 firearms out of an estimated 166,555 affected guns held by private owners — a compliance rate of about 41%.“The estimated number of firearms affected by the prohibitions held by both businesses and individuals prior to the start of the program is approximately 180,000,” cabinet said in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons.“This includes an estimated 166,555 held by individuals.”As of the June 9 extension of the amnesty, individuals had declared 68,793 firearms through the gun grab.Of those, 67,512 were slated to be surrendered for destruction and compensation, while another 1,281 were to be deactivated. Owners choosing deactivation would receive a flat-rate payment to cover associated costs.The figures were disclosed in response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Bob Zimmer (Prince George—Peace River—Northern Rockies, B.C.).Zimmer asked the government how many people it estimated possessed affected firearms and how many had indicated they intended to comply with the Assault Style Firearms Compensation Program.The federal government’s efforts to collect the firearms have now been pushed into 2027 at the earliest while the Supreme Court of Canada considers a legal challenge to the prohibition.The Supreme Court agreed March 19 to hear Canadian Coalition For Firearms Rights v. Canada, a challenge to regulations imposed by cabinet in 2020 that prohibited thousands of firearm models and eventually led to a $742 million compensation program.Lawyers representing gun owners argued the regulations were vague and unreasonable.A Federal Court judge rejected the challenge in 2023, ruling the central question was whether cabinet had acted within its legal authority.“The debate on whether and how to reduce the risk posed by firearms has raged on for decades and will no doubt continue,” the judge wrote.“The issue before this Court is a legal issue, whether the (cabinet) acted within its authority to make the regulations and made a reasonable decision to prescribe as prohibited the firearms that, in its opinion, are not reasonable for hunting and sporting purposes.”.Ottawa has repeatedly extended its amnesty for owners of the prohibited firearms.The amnesty was initially scheduled to expire April 30, 2022, before being extended to October 30, 2023. It was later pushed to October 30, 2025, and then October 30, 2026 before being extended again pending the Supreme Court ruling.The Department of Public Safety has previously acknowledged significant opposition to both the firearm prohibition and compensation program.An internal 2023 study titled Buyback Program Awareness Campaign found the measures were often regarded by gun owners as a poor use of taxpayers’ money because they did not target illegal firearms trafficking.“Often the ban and the buyback program were seen as wasteful because the policy isn’t aimed at stopping illegal gun smuggling and sales,” said the report.“Most firearms owners did not see themselves or their peers as a major factor in gun crimes in Canada.”