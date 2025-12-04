LESSON LEARNED: Don't fire at Colorado cop with AK-style BB gun

A Colorado Springs police officer fired at a suspect last month after a rifle was raised during a burglary response, leaving two people shot with non-life-threatening wounds, authorities said.The incident began at 11:28 p.m. on Nov. 13, when officers were called to a burglary in progress that reportedly involved a firearm. The caller said a man had earlier assaulted someone at the location, left, and threatened to return armed.When an officer arrived at 11:41 p.m., there was no active disturbance. As he attempted to contact the reporting party, three individuals — two men and a woman — suddenly appeared in a hallway. One male was carrying a rifle and pointed it at the officer, while the other male held an unknown weapon..The officer, identified as Austin Hornburger of the Downtown Area Response Team and a nine-year CSPD veteran, fired four shots. Two people standing near the armed male, a man and a woman, were struck. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.The male who had raised the rifle later emerged on the walkway, reporting the shooting and cooperating with officers. He was taken into custody without further incident and questioned. He has not been charged and is not being publicly identified.Police recovered a Crosman AK1 full-auto air cartridge BB gun from the scene, along with two edged weapons consistent with those observed during the encounter. The investigation is ongoing.