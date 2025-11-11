LEST WE FORGET: Canadians gather on Remembrance Day to honour veterans and fallen soldiers

Canadians across the country gathered on Tuesday to honour the men and women who have served and sacrificed in times of war, conflict, and peace.A large crowd lined the streets around Ottawa’s National War Memorial for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony, joining veterans, serving military members, and dignitaries including Prime Minister Mark Carney, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan, Chief Justice Richard Wagner (in place of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who is recovering in hospital from a respiratory illness), and Chief Justice Richard Wagner.At 11 a.m., the playing of The Last Post gave way to a minute of silence, marking the moment the guns fell silent on Nov. 11, 1918, ending the First World War.A 21-gun salute followed, echoing across downtown Ottawa.“Today reminds us that life and peace are fragile,” Col. Lisa Pacarynuk, the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) Chaplain General, said.“While we take time to recall our past, let us also recognize the progress and potential that those past sacrifices have won for us. And let us look ahead with hope to the promise of a more just society.”.This year’s ceremony marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War — in Europe on May 8, 1945, and in the Pacific in August of that year.Veterans Affairs Canada estimates that as of this year, there are 3,691 Second World War veterans remaining — including 667 women and 3,024 men — along with 1,909 surviving veterans of the Korean War.The department said that last year it did not separate those numbers, estimating then that there were roughly 7,300 living veterans from both conflicts combined.This year also marked 25 years since the entombment of Canada’s Unknown Soldier, whose resting place stands at the foot of the National War Memorial in tribute to more than 118,000 Canadians who have died in service.Nancy Payne, this year’s National Silver Cross Mother, laid a wreath on behalf of Canadian mothers who have lost children to military service.Payne’s son, Cpl. Randy Payne, was killed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2006, along with three other members of the CAF..Prime Minister Carney released a statement saying it’s a day to “honour the service of the brave women and men who answered the call.”“In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, remembrance is also vigilance. Our sovereignty and our security – and those of our allies – are not guaranteed,” Carney said.“The women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces protect them every day. They rush to communities as wildfires and floods roll in, they airlift life-saving aid across waters, they stand guard in the Arctic, and they defend NATO’s eastern flank. When people see a maple leaf on a sleeve or the back of a truck, they see hope, they get help.“Today, we pause to remember those acts of heroic service. We remember that our rights, our freedoms, and our way of life were fought for and won by Canadians who answered the call.”.Gov. Gen. Simon also issued a statement, urging Canadians to remember the enduring cost of peace.“On this Remembrance Day, we honour those who gave everything to protect the peace and freedoms we cherish today,” Simon said.“For many of us, it may be difficult to fully grasp the realities of war, especially when we have never known it first-hand. But as Canadians, we owe it to those who fought to make our world a better place to understand the profound cost of their duty.“Today, in a time of global uncertainty, members of the Canadian Armed Forces continue to defend our sovereignty, support our allies, and strive for a world where peace can prevail. To our serving members, to our veterans, and to their families, we offer our deepest gratitude. Lest we forget.”.On the Prairies, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe laid a wreath at a ceremony, saying on X, “Today, we pause to honour the courage and sacrifice of the men and women from Saskatchewan and across Canada who have served and continue to serve our country. We will never forget their bravery, or the freedoms they secured for us all. Lest We Forget.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also issued a statement, asking Albertans to join her in a moment of silence to show appreciation for Canada’s veterans and to renew their commitment to the freedoms “they so bravely defend.”“On Nov. 11, Canadians come together to honour the immense sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served our country in times of war, conflict, and peace. It is a solemn day of reflection, gratitude, and remembrance.“This year marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War, when Canadians helped liberate the Netherlands from Nazi occupation. The courage and compassion of our soldiers forged a lasting bond of friendship that endures to this day.“This year, we also reflect on other milestones that shaped our history: 110 years since John McCrae wrote In Flanders Fields, 115 years since the founding of the Royal Canadian Navy, and 170 years since the establishment of the Canadian Army. Each anniversary reminds us of the generations of Canadians who have stood ready to defend freedom at home and abroad.“Let us remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to bear the heavy burdens of service. We also honour their families, whose strength and resilience embody the very best of our country."Lest we forget."