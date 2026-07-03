Let Alberta Decide says pipeline deal shows Alberta still paying the price

CALGARY — A proposed new pipeline to the West Coast is being celebrated by governments in Ottawa and Edmonton, but Let Alberta Decide says Albertans should be cautious before declaring victory.The Alberta sovereignty advocacy group argues the agreement announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith comes with significant costs, conditions, and uncertainties that could ultimately leave taxpayers footing the bill.Keith Wilson, K.C., co-lead of Let Alberta Decide, said Albertans overwhelmingly support pipelines and gaining greater access to international energy markets, but questioned whether the latest proposal delivers those benefits.“A pipeline is not a victory if Ottawa makes the product too expensive to produce and leaves taxpayers holding the bill,” said Wilson.Wilson argued the announcement highlights what he sees as a broader problem within Confederation, pointing to the lengthy negotiations, federal-provincial bargaining, demands from British Columbia, carbon capture requirements, and taxpayer-backed commitments that preceded the agreement.“That is not proof Canada works for Alberta,” Wilson said..UPDATED: Keith Wilson says Alberta independence is 'necessary' in debate with Jason Kenney.According to Let Alberta Decide, the Canada-BC agreement makes any future pipeline contingent on the Pathways carbon capture project and consultation obligations. The group also noted the federal ban on oil tankers along British Columbia's North Coast remains in place and said BC is seeking toll arrangements tied to Alberta energy shipments through the province.“Albertans are being asked to celebrate a pipeline that may never be built, to a coast where the tanker ban remains, through a province that says it does not seek the project, under conditions that make Alberta less competitive,” Wilson said.The organization also cited research from economist Jack Mintz and the Fraser Institute, which concluded carbon policies increase the marginal costs of oil, natural gas, and electricity production in Alberta, reducing competitiveness as global energy markets evolve.“A pipeline does not create new barrels,” Wilson said.“Companies spend when production is competitive. If Ottawa’s Net Zero framework makes Alberta oil, gas, and especially electricity less competitive, this announcement becomes a political talking point, not an economic solution.”Tanya Clemens, co-lead of Let Alberta Decide, said ordinary Albertans could ultimately bear the financial burden of the arrangement.“As a mother, farmer, and wife, I ask: who is going to pay for all of this?” Clemens said.“Higher production costs, higher power costs, carbon capture subsidies, B.C. compensation, and federal borrowing make life less affordable and push the bill onto our children and grandchildren.”Wilson said Albertans should have greater control over their economic future rather than relying on what he described as conditional approvals from Ottawa.“Albertans deserve more than conditional permission from Ottawa,” Wilson said. “We deserve fairness through control over our resources and economic future. Alberta’s done waiting.”